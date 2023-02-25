Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.80-2.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Celanese by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $249,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

