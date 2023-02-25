Celer Network Trading Down 4.4% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $151.49 million and approximately $16.28 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

