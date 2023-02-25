Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.21 million and approximately $215,338.51 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00430436 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28512875 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,467,585 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

