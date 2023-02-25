Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,323 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Celsius worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Celsius by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $92.07 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

