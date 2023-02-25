Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) shares fell 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Celtic Trading Down 10.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

