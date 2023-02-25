Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.18

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.27. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 17,537 shares changing hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $432.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

