Centerra Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CG traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,701. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

