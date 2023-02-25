Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Centogene Stock Performance

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centogene had a negative net margin of 52.91% and a negative return on equity of 188.60%. The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

