Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Centogene Stock Performance
Shares of CNTG stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centogene had a negative net margin of 52.91% and a negative return on equity of 188.60%. The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Centogene
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
