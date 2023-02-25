Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Rating) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.58. Approximately 199,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.
Cerence Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.
