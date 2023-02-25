CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $104.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.38.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

