Chardan Capital Raises Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Price Target to $8.00

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wag! Group from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of PET stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Wag! Group has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

In other news, Director Brian Yee purchased 992,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $2,620,031.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,031.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

Further Reading

