Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.70-10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04-4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$10.90 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.83.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $219.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $308.15.
Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
