Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.70-10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04-4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$10.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $219.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $308.15.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

