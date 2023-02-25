Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.87. 1,012,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,167. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.96. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.87.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

