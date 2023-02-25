Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.64. 358,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.73. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.65 and a one year high of C$10.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

