Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 15th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

CHW opened at C$11.40 on Friday. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a current ratio of 40.42 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Stories

