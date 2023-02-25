Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on March 15th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $25.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

