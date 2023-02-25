China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $7.64. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 112,823 shares.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
