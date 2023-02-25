China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $7.64. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 112,823 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.