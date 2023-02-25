Christopher Dinsmore Sells 6,291 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $10,946.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,001 shares in the company, valued at $495,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Dinsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,138 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $16,539.78.

Shares of KRON opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

KRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 132,246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kronos Bio by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

