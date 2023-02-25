Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,011,000 after buying an additional 164,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,270,000 after buying an additional 86,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Cigna Stock Down 0.3 %

CI opened at $293.73 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

