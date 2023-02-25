Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -92.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

