Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.4 %

CNK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,815,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. NWI Management LP grew its stake in Cinemark by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cinemark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cinemark by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $8,659,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.