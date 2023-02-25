Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,265 shares of company stock worth $7,169,121. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

