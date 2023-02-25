Citigroup Trims Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Target Price to $200.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NBR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.86.

NBR opened at $146.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $16,797,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 95,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

