Citigroup Trims Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Target Price to $200.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NBR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.86.
Nabors Industries Stock Up 3.1 %
NBR opened at $146.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.