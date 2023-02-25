Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.42

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and traded as high as $43.50. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 10,370 shares traded.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

Citizens Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

