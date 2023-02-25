City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $94.78

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and traded as high as $100.25. City shares last traded at $98.72, with a volume of 43,956 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
City Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Transactions at City
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 735.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of City during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
City Company Profile
City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City (CHCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.