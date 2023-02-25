City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. City Office REIT has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $341.19 million, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 470.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in City Office REIT by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

