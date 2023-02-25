Civic (CVC) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CVC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Civic has a market capitalization of $125.12 million and $96.66 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC.
Civic Profile
Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.
Civic Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
