Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Insider Purchases A$63,185.76 in Stock

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6 – Get Rating) insider Colin Biggin purchased 287,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,185.76 ($43,576.39).

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, develops theranostic therapy and imaging products for the treatment of cancer in children and adults. Its lead product includes SARTATE, a targeted theranostic radiopharmaceutical used for diagnosing, staging, and treating cancers that express somatostatin receptor 2.

