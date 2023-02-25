Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Insider Purchases A$63,185.76 in Stock

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6 – Get Rating) insider Colin Biggin purchased 287,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,185.76 ($43,576.39).
Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, develops theranostic therapy and imaging products for the treatment of cancer in children and adults. Its lead product includes SARTATE, a targeted theranostic radiopharmaceutical used for diagnosing, staging, and treating cancers that express somatostatin receptor 2.
