Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Mass Ave Global Inc.

Mass Ave Global Inc. lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,392 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 0.4% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,936. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.