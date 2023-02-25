CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CME Group were worth $356,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in CME Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 471,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,671,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $187.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.