CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 330,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.