Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues Earnings Results

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Codexis updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of CDXS opened at $4.73 on Friday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insider Activity at Codexis

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,213 shares of company stock valued at $657,323. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 21.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97,365 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Codexis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.