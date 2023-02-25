Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,390 shares of company stock worth $1,441,802. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 832.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 243,096 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $11,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

