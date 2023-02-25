Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Tops $61.04 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $61.04 million and $23.88 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.76 or 0.01315460 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013830 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034354 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.18 or 0.01653970 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

