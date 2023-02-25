Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $61.33 million and approximately $20.72 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.52 or 0.01322017 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00014269 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034162 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.01654563 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

