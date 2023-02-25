Coin98 Market Cap Hits $59.00 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $59.00 million and approximately $18.46 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.72 or 0.01314516 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013907 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033412 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.52 or 0.01640393 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

