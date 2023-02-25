Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.48 and traded as low as $12.54. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 33,461 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBAN shares. DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $222.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,452.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth about $6,442,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth about $4,775,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,937,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

