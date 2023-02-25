Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Comcast stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,159,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,897,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

