Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

Comet Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of C$21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.32.

About Comet Industries

(Get Rating)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.