Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of FIX opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $146.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,950,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

