CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

CommScope Stock Performance

CommScope stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 204,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Rayliant Investment Research bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Stories

