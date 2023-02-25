CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

CommScope Trading Down 9.3 %

COMM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,226. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommScope Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

