Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,880.64

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,880.64 ($22.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,956.75 ($23.56). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,944 ($23.41), with a volume of 1,257,329 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.08) to GBX 2,150 ($25.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.36) to GBX 1,990 ($23.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,987.86 ($23.94).

Compass Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,914.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,880.79.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,301.59%.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.64), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($63,526.97). 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

