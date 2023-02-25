comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is Westerly Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. comScore comprises 5.0% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in comScore by 206.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in comScore by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in comScore by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 207,056 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in comScore by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in comScore by 12.0% during the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 185,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,010. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,928.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William Paul Livek bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 695,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,122.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 301,000 shares of company stock worth $384,890 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

