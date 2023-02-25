Conflux Achieves Market Capitalization of $606.95 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $606.95 million and $326.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,018.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00397858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00091275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00650387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00581957 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00178295 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,209,243 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,529,130,387.0368156 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22908173 USD and is down -20.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $347,669,468.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.