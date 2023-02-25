Conflux Price Up 62.9% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $592.87 million and approximately $348.29 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,121.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00396162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00091177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00648679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00570594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00177924 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,109,875 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2886198 USD and is down -8.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $325,022,268.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

