Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STZ opened at $224.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 640.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

