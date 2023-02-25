ConstitutionDAO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.27 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $132.27 million and $19.59 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00428322 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,529.05 or 0.28369472 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000163 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.