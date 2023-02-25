Corning Incorporated (GLW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 30th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Corning stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

