Cowen Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $40.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $86,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,873.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

